SBK Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE T10 League Live Game Info

Sharjah Bukhatir XI will face Fujairah Pacific Ventures in the Match 3 of the UAE T10 League on Friday, July 24. The SBK vs FPV Dream11 match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The SBK vs FPV Dream11 match will commence at 9:30 PM (IST). Here is our SBK vs FPV Dream11 team and SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction along with the SBK vs FPV Dream11 top picks.

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction and Emirates D10 League preview

The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Two teams will face each other twice during the round-robin stage before the playoffs and the final. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19.

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: SBK vs FPV squads

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: SBK Squad

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: FPV Squad

Waseem Muhammad, Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Jash Giyanani, Lovepreet Singh, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction: SBK vs FPV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batsmen: Muhamad Kaleem (Vice-captain), Baseel Hameed, C Rizwan, Iqrar Shah

All-rounders: Ali Shan Sharafu, Renjith Mani (Captain), Asif Khan

Bowlers: Rishab Mukherjee, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Syam Ramesh

SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction

SBK start off as favourites to win the SBK vs FPV live match.

Please note that the above SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction, SBK vs FPV Dream11 team and SBK vs FPV Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The SBK vs FPV Dream11 team, SBK vs FPV Dream11 top picks and SBK vs FPV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

