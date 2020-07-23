UAE T10 League Schedule, Live Streaming, All 'D10' Info As Cricket Returns In Middle East

The UAE will see live cricket action return soon before the IPL 2020, which is expected to take place in September in the country. The UAE T10 League will be a six-team tournament featuring UAE’s top four domestic club-teams (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai and Sharjah) as well as two ‘Emirates Blues’ teams (formed by Emirates Cricket Board). The UAE T10 League will focus only on local cricketers with the player pool restricted only to UAE residents.

UAE T10 League schedule and other details

A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Two teams will face each other twice during the round-robin stage before the playoffs and the final. The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7.

The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19. The UAE T10 league matches will be played in the evenings due to the hot weather in the UAE at this time of year. The UAE T10 league schedule has been released. Let's take a look at the UAE T10 League schedule.

UAE T10 League schedule

UAE T10 League live streaming

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the UAE T10 League tournament organised by the Emirates Cricket Board. The UAE T10 League live streaming in India will be available on Dream Sport's multi-sports aggregator platform FanCode. The UAE T10 League live streaming in the UAE will be available on Etisalat. Dream11 will also have fantasy cricket available for this tournament.

Besides Dream Sports, the UAE T10 League will also have another Indian element in it courtesy ITW Consulting, which will partner the cricket board in organizing and marketing the event.

UAE T10 League live streaming, UAE T10 League schedule and full squads

Here's a look at the squads of all teams:

Abu Dhabi: Graeme Cremer, Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Vinayak Vijayan

Ajman: Nasir Aziz, Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Sandy Sandeep, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Zawar Farid

ECB Blues: Ahmed Raza, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Naseer, Arsalan Javed, Chirag Suri, Junaid Siddique, Kartik Meiyappan, Kashif Daud, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz, Muhammad Boota, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Sultan Ahmad, Taimoor Ali, Vritya Aravind

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Jash Giyanani, Lovepreet Singh, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya

Dubai: Aagam Shah, Abdul Rehman, Adnaan Khan, Fahad Al Hashmi, Fahad Nawaz, Fahad Tariq, Faisal Amin, Faizan Sheikh, Ibthisam Sait, Imran Haider, Mohammad Rashid, Rahman Gull, Shafaqat Ali, Umar Hafeez, Usman Munir

Sharjah: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali

IMAGE COURTESY: K.R. NAYAR / TWITTER