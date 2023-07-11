'Scoring No Real Runs': Former Aussie Cricketer Highlights Issues With Steve Smith

ENG vs AUS: After winning the first two Tests of the Ashes 2023 series at Edgbaston and Lord’s the Australian cricket team was not able to continue their winning momentum and lost the 3rd Test at Headingley by three wickets. Aussie batsman Steve Smith who was playing his 100th Test didn't have a nice outing and was not able to contribute with the bat. Additionally Steven Smith was also booed by the fans present at Headingley.

Steve Smith came up with scores of 22 and 2 runs in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test

Smith completed 9000 Test runs in the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's

Steve Smith also engaged in a heated conversation with Jonny Bairstow

Mark Taylor's big comment on Steve Smith's performance in his 100th Test

Former Australia cricketer Mark Taylor while speaking on the Wide World of Sports said that Steve Smith had a disappointing 100th Test and it was an un-Smith-like second innings in the 3rd Test in Leeds.

(Steve Smith during the WTC 2023 Final/Image:AP)

Mark Taylor disappointed with Steve Smith's performance in his 100th Test

Smith was disappointing in his 100th Test, scoring no real runs. His second innings dismissal was a shock to all of us because it was so un-Smith-like, but caught well as he always does.

Mark Taylor further said that Steve Smith needs to convert his starts into big hundreds and also insisted that the top 3 batters need to get big scores.

Mark Taylor added

He got a couple of starts, but like all of the batsmen, needs to start turning these 30s and 40s into big scores. He knows that, and we all know Test match cricket is won by blokes making big hundreds, not 30s and 40s. He didn't have a bad game but need more from the top three batters to get big totals

The English cricket team now will aim to continue their winning momentum in the fourth Test of the five-match Ashes 2023 series and also keep their hopes alive of regaining the 'urn' after eight years.