Ashes 2023: English Citizens Go To Great Lengths To Humiliate The Australian Team | WATCH

Ashes 2023: The ongoing Ashes series has witnessed a lot of controversies since its start. Both England and Australian players have been embroiled in heated exchanges on the pitch during the course of the series. Ashes is currently considered to be one of the top Test clashes in the world. England have reduced the deficit in the third match but Australia still have a healthy edge.

England supporters flew a unique banner at Headingley

Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal sparked a furore among the English supporters as many claimed it breached the 'Spirit of Cricket'. Bairstow ducked a bouncer from Cameron Green and had left the crease without noticing whether the umpire had called it an over. Alex Carey who was behind the stumps used this opportunity to dislodge the bells. Bairstow seemed to be astonished by the incident and the dismissal went for review.

After reviewing the footage the third umpire announced his verdict in favour of the visitors leaving almost the entire crowd furious. Some loyal England fans tried to take a dig at the visitors as they flew a smaller banner over the Headingley. The incident quickly grabbed all the eyeballs as the banner read. "Same old Aussies – Taylors Sports Bar.”

There’s a plane currently circling above Headingley 😂😂😂#Ashes pic.twitter.com/rPxafQDomx — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 9, 2023

The banner might be echoed to the chant of English supporters used during this Test, “Same old Aussies, always cheating”

Jonny Bairstow has backing from Ben Stokes

Before the match, Ben Stokes backed his wicketkeeper as he claimed the incident could bring out the best in the player. “They might be a little more ramped up, for some reason. The atmosphere when it gets going, especially towards the end of the day, is something else. Even when things aren’t going our way, they’re still going wild. It’s just an amazing atmosphere at Headingley.

“Who knows if Jonny will use that incident as some kind of inspiration? But we’ve seen in the past that Jonny manages to do something after he’s criticised.” Stakes will be high when England host the Ausies in the fourth Test in Manchester.