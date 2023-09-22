Seasoned England opener opts out of ODI series after snub from Cricket World Cup 2023

The defending champions, England, recently trimmed down their squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The ECB locked in a strong 15-member team for the cricket carnival scheduled to begin on October 5. Ahead of the announcement, there were major speculations that Harry Brook would miss out on a place in the World Cup team, however, in a huge turn of events Brook has made it into the roster but another player, who was a star campaigner in England's successful run in 2019, surprisingly received a snub.

Jason Roy declines to feature against Ireland

After not being able to cut out a fit figure in front of selectors, Jason Roy did not receive a call-up to the Three Lions' World Cup squad. Subsequently, the player has turned down the chance to feature in the last two ODIs of the summer, to be played against Ireland. Roy was dropped from the World Cup squad due to an unfortunate onset of back spasms and at the same time Dawid Malan knocking on the door with continuous thumping blows did not make his case any stronger.In place of him, Harry Brook has been added to the squad and will likely contest from the bench.

While Jason Roy could not get the initial entry into the World Cup outfit, he still had the chance to prove his mettle but the right-hander seemingly declined to fight for his place. He is still an option according to the chief selector Luke Wright, but won't be given any special preference.

Statement by Luke Wright

Speaking on Roy being on stand-by for the World Cup, the touring party for which flies to India next week, the selector Luke Wright said: “We’ve made it apparent to Jason that we won’t judge him differently for that position as the spare batter at the top of the order whether he plays against Ireland or not.”

The refusal to play against Ireland is seen as a path towards potential retirement. Thus, if it turns out to be the case, Roy will be touted as one of the foremost pieces that made the Lord's glory of 2019 possible. What do you think?