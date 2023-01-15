'Secret Of My Energy': Gautam Gambhir Names The Dish He Likes To Order The Most - WATCH

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has opened up on the food he loves eating the most. Ahead of the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Gambhir spoke about his favourite food and why he continues ordering it on repeat. During a chat on Star Sports, the series' official broadcaster, Gambhir said that his preferred dish is dal and rice. The 2011 World Cup champion went on to add that it is the secret of his energy.

Gautam Gambhir reveals the secret of his energy! pic.twitter.com/3S2Ur1CcuU — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) January 15, 2023

India and Sri Lanka are currently locking horns against each other in the third and final ODI of their three-match series. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the contest courtesy of wins in the first two matches. India won the first ODI in Guwahati by 67 runs thanks to a century from Virat Kohli. India won the second ODI by 4 wickets with 40 balls remaining. While Kuldeep Yadav played a crucial role with the ball, KL Rahul helped India finish the chase with the bat.

The third and final ODI is taking place in Thiruvananthapuram, where Sri Lanka will look for a consolation win to take some positives back home. The series is part of the preparation for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India in October-November. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss in the third ODI and elected to bat first. Rohit opened the batting along with Shubman Gill and forged a 95-run partnership.

Rohit was dismissed for 42 off 49 balls by Chamika Karunaratne in the 16th over of the first innings. Gill is still intact in the middle and is nearing another half-century in the format. He has been joined by former India skipper Virat Kohli, who has smashed two brilliant boundaries since coming to the crease.

India vs Sri Lanka: Playing XIs

India's playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka's playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Image: Twitter

