'See You On The Other Side': Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup-winning Star Announces Retirement

Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Thirimanne has decided to retire from international cricket, marking the end of a long and illustrious career. The 33-year-old made the announcement on social media on Saturday, bringing an end to his international journey. Lahiru was a crucial asset for Sri Lanka in the middle order as he played several match-saving knocks throughout his 13-year-long career.

Thirimanne made his international debut for Sri Lanka in 2010

He was part of the 2014 T20 World Cup winning team

Thirimanne has played 197 matches for Sri Lanka across formats

Lahiru Thirimanne shares heartfelt retirement post

Lahiru Thirimanne took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his retirement on July 22. Thirimanne thanked everyone for supporting him throughout his journey at the international level.

"Absolute honor to have the opportunity to represent the country. Thanks a lot for the 13 years of amazing memories and well wishes thru out my journey. See you on the other side," Lahiru wrote in his post.

"As a player I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland. It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly," the ICC quoted Lahiru as saying.

"I take this opportunity to thank the SLC members, my coaches, teammates, physios, trainers and analysts for their support and encouragement. And my fans, supporters, journalists for all the love, support and motivation you have given me over these years. I am forever grateful to you all. Thank you to all of you who have supported me behind the scenes throughout my career," he added.

Lahiru Thirimanne's career

Thirimanne made his international debut for Sri Lanka in 2010 and quickly gained recognition for his solid technique and ability to anchor the innings. Over the course of his career, he represented Sri Lanka in 197 matches across all formats. Thirimanne's ODI career was particularly noteworthy, where he amassed 3194 runs in 127 matches at an average of 34.71.

Throughout his career, the elegant left-hander displayed his talent with the bat, achieving three Test centuries and four ODI hundreds. Notably, Thirimanne was a key player in Sri Lanka's triumphant campaign in the 2014 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where they emerged victorious against India in the final held in Mirpur.

Thirimanne was a consistent presence in three T20 World Cup campaigns and also contributed to Sri Lanka's efforts in the 50-over World Cup tournaments in 2015 and 2019. His final appearance for the Sri Lankan side took place during the second Test against India in Bengaluru in March 2022. Unfortunately, he did not have a memorable outing, scoring only eight and zero in his two innings.

