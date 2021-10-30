T20 WC: Fans Fume At Lahiru Kumara For Obstructing Field Appeal To Dismiss Van Der Dussen

South Africa on Saturday defeated Sri Lanka in a crucial match by 4 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium despite leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's stunning hattrick at the T20 World Cup. Both South Africa and Sri Lanka gave each other a tough competition, however, David Miller's heroics in the last over sealed the victory for the Proteas. However, one of the incidents which fumed the fans during the SL vs SA match was when Sri Lankan speedster Lahiru Kumara appealed for obstructing the field to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen when he was batting.

The incident occurred on the third ball of the fifth over when Rassie van der Dussen was facing Lahiru Kumara. Rassie van der Dussen pushed the third ball which went straight to Lahiru and he then threw at the wicket in order to run out the Protea batter. However, the throw was so instant that Van der Dussen had to use his bat to defend himself from the ball hitting him. As soon as the batter defended himself, Kumara appealed to the umpire for obstructing the field which was referred to the third umpire. The third umpire, however, gave not-out.

Obstructing the field law in Cricket

As per Lord.org, a batter shall not be out Obstructing the field if obstruction or distraction is accidental, or obstruction is in order to avoid injury, or in the case of the striker, he/she makes a second or subsequent strike to guard his/her wicket lawfully as in Law 34.3 (Ball lawfully struck more than once).

Law- 37.1.1 Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. See also Law 34 (Hit the ball twice).

37.1.2 The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.

37.1.3 This Law will apply whether or not No ball is called.

Fans fume at Lahiru Kumara

Kumara throwing the ball directly at van der Dussen then appealing for obstruction is the stupidest thing ever — Kishan (@ShishKebab2k) October 30, 2021

Will Lahiru Kumara get another demerit point for intentionally throwing the ball at Van Der Dussen and appealing for an obstruction when the ball was clearly not aimed at the stumps?#T20WorldCup #SRIvRSA #srilanka — Akhila Seneviratne (@AkhilaSene97) October 30, 2021

Didn’t Lahiru Kumara obstruct by extending his arm when Bavuma sneaked a run on the 4th over? Couple of deliveries back he had appealed for obstruction of his throw. Is obstructing batter from running allowed? @bhogleharsha #T20WorldCup — #BeingHuman (@PrasadKVL1) October 30, 2021

During Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match, Lahiru Kumara was fined for breaching ICC code of conduct. Lahiru Kumara was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match." Kumara was fined 25% of his match fee and received one demerit point as well. The Sri Lankan pacer was fined along with Liton Das for his verbal exchange with the batter on the field.

