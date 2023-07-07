'Till Date & Forever': Ravindra Jadeja's Special Message For Dhoni Takes Over The Internet

As MS Dhoni turned 42 today, the flow of wishes has been coming in. Considering the popularity and influence he holds in world cricket, it is expected that every individual in the fraternity will wish MSD today. Many have already registered their entry via social media and among them also features Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja, who started the career under the leadership of Dhoni is currently in West Indies for the scheduled tour.

Ravindra Jadeja posts special message for MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja has sent a special greeting to his former captain in the India colors and current teammate at Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni. Recently assertions were high that the duo is not cordially on the same page and following that rift speculations were given air. However, in the IPL 2023 final, when the matters were intense and the equation was daunting, Jadeja scored the six and a four to secure the 5th IPL title for Chennai and thereby was lifted by Dhoni, who uncharacteristically went emotional, the embrace sent all the prior talks out of the window. If there were still some doubts left that day then fast forward one and a half month another endearing instance has occurred between the two as Jadeja delivers a post and paid respect to the legend, who has accompanied him throughout his career.

My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai.🎂see u soon in yellow💛 #respect pic.twitter.com/xuHcb0x4lS — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 7, 2023

Under MS Dhoni's leadership, Jadeja made his international debut in 2009. He is now Team India's go-to player in any situation. This year, MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side to a fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) championship, tying with Mumbai Indians in the race. Throughout its existence the franchise benefited from the bat and ball work of Ravindra Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja to play key role for India in World Cup 2023

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play a key role in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. The all-rounder played a blistering knock against New Zealand in the 2019 WC but could not take India home that day in the semi-final contest. The attention will be on him again and as the tournament is in India, he could be formidable with the ball as well.