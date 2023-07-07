The only captain to win 3 ICC Trophies: MS Dhoni's legacy will always be unmatched

You and I, we might be different on many fronts. It could be height, weight, and of course our career paths, however, cricket is the game that binds us and you know what's common between you and me? We both have probably lived the most glorious phase of Indian cricket. Being a servant of sports, over the last half a decade I have written the sentence "Will India end the ICC trophy drought with this tournament?" countless times, and whenever the words have taken space in any of the write-ups, including this one, it does not travel without producing a spirit of vivacity and a trip down memory lane, where in six years Team India captured not one, not two, but three ICC trophies. Ah! such were the days, weren't they? And whenever the mind reminisces about the illustrious past, it becomes inevitable to mull over the role that captain cool MS Dhoni played over and over again.

3 Things you need to know:

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have 3 ICC Trophies to his name

He won the T20 World Cup 2007, 2011 ICC ODI World Cup 2011, and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy 2013

MS Dhoni captained the India side from 2007 to 2017

Also Read | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni, The Man, The Myth, The Legend

MS Dhoni- A told story

Nobody could have thought that a rookie from Ranchi by the name of Mahindra Singh Dhoni, who fell short of his crease in his debut match and was competing with the established likes of Dinesh Karthik and Parthiv Patel for the wicketkeeper's position would go on to become the greatest wicket-keeper batsman, arguably the best keeper and of course the most successful captain of Team India. While he is known for what he has achieved on the field but the fact that his name ushers so many emotions, this puts him under the gleam of immortality. One may argue that the team that he inherited had some seasoned champions, but will we ever see a captain ending the quota of his premier bowler and sidelining an experienced candidate only to rely on Joginder Sharma to do the job for him? Will we witness a change in the batting order in the final, when the pressure is on you from all directions? Moreover, when we will witness Ishant Sharma, from going expensive the previous over to turning the match upside-down in his next spell. Probably never and now when you look back it seems like a fairytale, the only difference, it was never and will never reamin "untold".

MS Dhoni Birthday

As Mahi turns 42, the wishes are flowing in from every corner of the world. Fans are busy celebrating the special day of their idol and are hoping that MSD would promise another season of on-field action. On the occasion, the official Twitter handle of ICC has released an exceptional tribute for Dhoni.

Also Read | MS Dhoni: Fans in Hyderabad celebrate MSD's 42nd birthday with colossal 77-feet cut out

While as fans we might never be able to get enough of him but with what he has achieved, his legacy will forever remain unmatched. And as the grim eventuality is nearing, let's look forward to more "Dhoni, Dhoni" chants. Cheers!