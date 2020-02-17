'See You Soon' Says Virat Kohli As He Wishes 'brother' AB De Villiers On His 36th B'day

Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended his profound wishes to South Africa cricket great AB de Villiers on the occasion of his 36th birthday on Monday. The duo has delivered some sensational performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore for a couple of years. Kohli, who is touted as the best batsman in the world, has gone out and given De Villiers that very title on multiple occasions. De Villiers has made similar comments about Kohli.

Wishing AB happiness and good health on his birthday, Virat Kohli on his Twitter asserted that he would see the Proteas cricketer soon. The duo will be seen in action in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is tentatively slated to take place in April this year.

Happy bday brother. Wish you all the happiness and good health and lots of love to the family. See you soon 💪😃@ABdeVilliers17 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 17, 2020

AB de Villiers was retained by RCB for ₹11 crore during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. The cricketer joined the franchise in 2011 and has been an integral member of the squad since then.

READ: AB de Villiers net worth, earnings, personal life and comeback at T20 World Cup

Kohli and De Villiers are often seen running out to each other when one of them hits the winning runs for RCB and the awe on their faces seeing each other bat is hard to miss. The pair will be hoping to put forward some stunning performances and finally get RCB its long-awaited IPL trophy in the 2020 edition of the tournament, 9 years after they first played together for the franchise.

READ: Faf du Plessis steps down as South Africa's Test, T20I captain on AB de Villiers' birthday

K L Rahul wishes AB de Villiers

Indian batsman K L Rahul also took to his Twitter to wish the batting great on his birthday. Rahul has played with the AB de Villiers back in IPL 2013.

Happy birthday to Mr 360 @ABdeVilliers17😎💪 Have a good one lej, see you soon at the @IPL 🤙 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 17, 2020

Last week, Rahul's childhood coach had also credited AB de Villiers for the Karnataka lad's success stating that ABD understands Rahul better because he is also a wicketkeeper-batsman.

READ: AB de Villiers turns 36: How did RCB superstar go on to become a '360-degree' batsman?

READ: AB de Villiers turns 36: RCB superstar's top 5 IPL innings of all-time