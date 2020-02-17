AB De Villiers Net Worth, Earnings, Personal Life And Comeback At T20 World Cup

South Africa cricket great AB de Villiers celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday. The former Proteas skipper is one of the most explosive batsmen to have played the game. He announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018, citing workload. Post-retirement, the right-hander he has been busy playing in franchise cricket across the globe.

AB de Villiers net worth

The South African, who certainly ranks among the richest cricketers in the world, as well as among the wealthiest athletes from his country, has been able to rake in big money due to his talent and skills. According to buzzsouthafrica.com, he has a net worth of around $USD 21 million

AB de Villiers earns a net annual income of $USD 3 million. He earns ₹11 crore ($USD 1.55 million) in his contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Given that he has retired from international cricket, AB de Villiers’ overall income is not as high as its ever been. AB de Villiers has earned $USD 20 million ver his career. AB de Villiers also rakes in money from his endorsement deals. Some of the brands that he is associated with are Audi, Puma, Mont Blanc and MRF among others.

AB de Villiers to come out of retirement?

The former South Africa captain tried to come out of retirement in 2019 ahead of the 50-over World Cup but did not receive any support from the team management. At that time, South Africa had said that they turned down AB de Villiers’ request because he had snubbed a request to play in two ODIs leading up to the tournament.

However, Mark Boucher has made it clear that there would be no such situation this time around. The former wicketkeeper also stated that he has been in touch with AB de Villiers. Boucher stated that egos would not come in the way as he is keen to take the strongest team to Australia for the mega event.

