Sehwag Mesmerized By Indian Army Jawans Performing Bhangra Near Border, Hails Their Spirit

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was left mesmerized as he shared a video of Indian Armed Force jawans performing Bhangra in Indo-Pakistan border areas and hailed the soldiers for their 'joy and wonderful energy'. Sharing a video of the soldiers performing the Punjabi dance-form, Sehwag said that it was beautiful to watch their energy & joy-packed performance. In the video, the soldiers are seen grooving to the tunes of a Punjabi song playing in the background.

Sehwag shares video of Jawans doing Bhangra

Soldiers enjoying doing Bhangra somewhere close to the Indo- Pak border.

So beautiful to watch the joy and wonderful energy. Jai Jawan ! pic.twitter.com/yFKm2uMBKj — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 18, 2020

'No word are enough to describe...'

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag saluted the Indian Armed Force personnel for their sacrifice and resilience as he shared a heartwarming video of an Army jawan celebrating his birthday in high altitudes. In a video of the birthday celebration of a Jawan shared by Sehwag on social media, the soldiers can be seen gathered around celebrating their peer's birthday by cutting a 'snow-cake'. Saluting the Armed forces, Virender Sehwag said that the beauty of a 'snow-cake' can only be known to a soldier and that no words were enough to describe their supreme sacrifices and resilience.

A soldier celebrating his birthday.

Forget cheese cake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows.

No word are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience. pic.twitter.com/sr5xGSdUNU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2020

Virender Sehwag's illustrious cricket career

Sehwag has represented India at the highest level in 103 Tests and 251 One Day Internationals from 1999 to 2013. In his successful career, he has managed to score over 8,000 runs in both formats of the game i.e. 8,586 Test runs and 8,273 ODI runs. The Delhi cricketer was regarded as an explosive opening batsman who had the ability to change the complexion of the game at will. At the same time, he was also a handy part-time right-arm spinner as well. The former vice-captain had been a part of many of India's emphatic triumphs that include the 2002 Natwest tri-series in England, the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (India were joint-winners with Sri Lanka), runners up in the 2003 World Cup, drawn Test series in Australia during the 2003/04 season, the historic Test and ODI series wins on Pakistan soil in the same season, ICC World T20 2007, the tri-series win in Australia (2007/08), World Cup 2011 victory on home soil, etc.

