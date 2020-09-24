Sehwag Trolls Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan Bowlers In Latest Episode Of 'Viru Ki Baithak'

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the most attacking openers of his time. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is regarded as one of those players that changed the dynamics of Test cricket. The 41-year-old used to strictly deal in boundaries and sixes when he would open the innings for India but after retirement, he has transferred the entertainment he provided to many through his batting, all the way to the commentary box.
Virender Sehwag recently started a series on Facebook named 'Viru Ki Baithak' where he analyses the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches and also shares some hilarious anecdotes. The former Indian cricketer was back with a new episode of 'Viru Ki Baithak' where he analysed Match 5 between Kolkata and Mumbai which was done and dusted on Wednesday.
Arguably one of the best moments of the 'Viru Ki Baithak' episode came when Virender Sehwag took a jibe at Shoaib Akhtar for the latter's comments about his hair. Earlier this year, Virender Sehwag had claimed that Shoaib Akhtar was being sweet to India only to make a return to the country for media commitments and earning post-retirement money. In response to Virender Sehwag's allegations, Shoaib Akhtar said in a video that he had more maal (money) than Virender Sehwag had baal (hair) on his head.
Now, Virender Sehwag has responded to Shoaib Akhtar's comments in his latest episode of 'Viru Ki Baithak'. Sehwag said that India's maal (money) for Pakistan is equivalent to the value of dollars. Virender Sehwag further said that he doesn't think Shoaib Akhtar has that much money.
At the end of the 'Viru Ki Baithak' episode, Sehwag also answers some questions that his fans shoot at him. One fan asked him the name of the bowler who he enjoyed hitting the most. Responding to the fan's question, Sehwag said that he always loved smashing the Pakistan cricket team's bowlers. Sehwag then took another shot at Shoaib Akhtar and reiterated that he enjoyed thrashing the 'Rawalpindi Express' the most.
