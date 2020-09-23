Pakistani Aspiring 25-year-old Cricketer Quits The Game After Constant Snubs From PCB

Pakistan cricket underwent a major overhaul due to their poor performances in the last few years. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently revealed a pioneering and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure. The new domestic structure revolves around the creation of a more quality and intensity-focused system to improve first-class cricket, create sustainable success at the international level and increase competitiveness among youngsters.

However, it seems like the new domestic structure isn't able to fulfil its objectives. The new structure, which aims at producing quality cricketers, has left several players disheartened because of the lack of opportunities. According to a recent development, lanky young pacer Mohammad Irfan Jr, who is known for his unconventional bowling action and unique kabaddi-style, wicket-celebration has called it quits from all forms of cricket at a young age of 25.

The 6 foot 6 inches tall speedster took the decision after he was snubbed by the PCB from Southern Punjab’s First XI. Mohammad Irfan Jr has been a part of the Pakistan Super League previously where he has represented three different franchise - Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. Mohammad Irfan Jr was ignored by the PCB from the main eleven and was only offered a place in the second XI.

While speaking to a local news channel, Mohammad Irfan Jr said that the PCB are playing new boys in the First XI and they are still in the lower eleven, which is why he has decided to leave all forms of cricket. Veteran Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez also reacted to the news. Mohammad Hafeez took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment at Irfan Jr's retirement. Mohammad Hafeez also urged him to reconsider his decision and advised him to follow his dreams.

Deeply sad & i hop @irfanjr222 wil reconsider his decision & wil come back to the feild & wil show resilience ( Talent ) to follow his Dreams https://t.co/5JwFbQq8kA — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 19, 2020

Imran Khan reckons 'new cricket structure' right way to go ahead

As guided by Pakistan premier Imran Khan, the PCB changed the country's domestic cricketing structure. In a bid to increase competitiveness and improve the first-class system, the PCB has trimmed the number of teams from 16 to six for the forthcoming 2019-20 season. However, Imran Khan has been subjected to a lot of criticism from fans and cricketers alike because of the changes he has brought in.

There have been calls to revive departmental cricket in the country. But Imran Khan has rejected all the demands saying that after initial problems, the new system will begin producing world-class talent. According to ESPNCricinfo, Imran Khan conducted a meeting at his residence to discuss the revamped domestic cricket system with the likes of Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq, veteran Mohammad Hafeez and Test captain Azhar Ali. The three icons of Pakistan cricket tried to change the Pakistan premier's mind about the new structure, which has left more than 400 cricketers jobless.

However, Misbah ul Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali couldn't do so as the 67-year-old insisted that the new model was the right way to go ahead. Imran Khan said that he had to convince Misbah ul Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali that the new cricket structure must be allowed to grow and become stronger. He added that every new system has its teething problems and it takes some time. However, he assured that once the new system is established, it will ensure that the raw talent they have in cricket will come through polished and groomed for international cricket.

IMAGE COURTESY: MOHAMMAD IRFAN JR TWITTER