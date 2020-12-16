SHA Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Game Preview

Sharjah will face Abu Dhabi in the upcoming match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The SHA vs ABD match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The SHA vs ABD live match is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday, December 16. Here, we take a look at SHA vs ABD Dream11 team, SHA vs ABD match prediction and SHA vs ABD playing 11.

SHA vs ABD live: SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second time that these two teams are playing each other in the tournament. In the earlier contest just couple of days back, it was Sharjah who beat Abu Dhabi by 21 runs. In that match, Sharjah batted first and put up 159/7 from their 20 overs. Renjth Mani had top-scored for the side with 37 runs, while Navalesh Naidoo was the successful bowler for Abu Dhabi with 3 wickets.

Abu Dhabi, in their run chase, did not perform really well and ended up scoring just 128/5 from 20 overs. Kai Smith (44 runs) and Soorya Sathish (35 runs) were the top scorers for the side, but still couldn't get their team across the finish line. Sharjah will hold a psychological advantage over their opponenst, but Abu Dhabi will be eager to do well this time around.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction: Probable SHA vs ABD playing 11

SHA Playing 11: Fayyaz Ahmad (C), Renjth Mani, Khalid Shah, Faisal Khan Baraki, Yuvraj Barua, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Sayed Badiuzzama, Arslan Javed, Hafeez Rahman, Krishan Paul

ABD Playing 11: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Navalesh Naidoo.

SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction: SHA vs ABD top picks

Fayyaz Ahmad

Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan

Mazhar Bashir

Umair Ali

SHA vs ABD match prediction: SHA vs ABD Dream11 team

SHA vs ABD live: FUJ vs ABD match prediction

As per our SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction, SHA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SHA vs ABD Dream11 prediction, top picks and SHA vs ABD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SHA vs ABD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

