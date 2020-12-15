IPL: Tom Moody Returns To Hyderabad As Director Of Cricket, 2016 Champions Confirm

Hyderabad on Tuesday have roped in former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody as their Director of Cricket. This has been confirmed by the 'Orange Army' on their official Twitter handle.

Moody had served as the head coach of the Hyderabad-based franchise for seven seasons i.e. from April 2013 to May 2019. Under his reign, the team had made three playoff appearances (2013, 2017 & 2019 respectively), won the tournament in the 2016 edition and had finished as the runners-up after losing to MS Dhoni's Chennai in a lop-sided final in the 2018 season. The former champions had failed to progress to the last four in 2014 and, 2015.

The 2016 winners decided to part ways with the 1999 World Cup winner and his deputy Simon Helmot as they appointed England's 2019 World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss and former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin as the head coach and assistant coach respectively in mid-2019.

Hyderabad in Dream11 IPL 2020

The David Warner-led side had a decent outing in this year's competition. They had finished the group stages at the third position after comprehensively getting the better of the title-holders Mumbai by 10 wickets. The former champions had managed 14 points in the same number of games thanks to a superior net run rate. The win over Mumbai knocked the two-time winners Kolkata out as Warner & Co. became the fourth and final team to seal a playoff berth.

The Orange Army then made easy work of southern rivals Bangalore in the Eliminator with a six-wicket win. Nonetheless, a batting collapse against Delhi in the second qualifier brought curtains down on what was a promising campaign as they had to be satisfied being the third-best side of the tournament.

