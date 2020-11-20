Rohit Sharma Careless, Tiring Out Jasprit Bumrah Key For Aussies: Josh Hazlewood

Several players from both India and Australia have been speaking to the media about what they need to do to win the India vs Australia 2020 series. The series is scheduled to begin later this month and will see the two teams play a total of 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests across the next few months. Notably, the Indian team had become the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia when they beat the hosts 2-1 in 2018-19. Ahead of the series, Australian fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood has talked about the key battles that will help the side win the India vs Australia 2020 series.

Josh Hazlewood stresses on the importance of Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Australian pacer admitted that the Indian pace attack outbowled them last time out. The 29-year-old admitted that Indian pacers have kept improving over the past 10-15 years, as he discussed that the Indian pace bowling attack seems to have all its bases covered. The fast bowler laid special emphasis on star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, as he conceded that how the Australian batsmen face him will play an important role in the outcome of the series.

Josh Hazlewood: 'Tiring out' Jasprit Bumrah is the key for Australia https://t.co/B5ejRV8TRU pic.twitter.com/iblUuDsUmo — Joseph Williams (@JosephW30974630) November 19, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah had a stellar tour of Australia last time out, as he ended the series as the joint highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets. Talking about Bumrah, Hazlewood said that the bowler is the standout member of India’s pace attack and is unique with his action.

Praising Jasprit Bumrah, the Australian quick explained that the 26-year-old maintains his pace well throughout the series. Calling him the key, Josh Hazlewood appealed to the Aussie batsman to tire him out in the first couple of games by getting a lot of overs out of him.

Most Wickets in 2018/19 Border Gavaskar Trophy



21 - Jasprit Bumrah

21 - Nathan Lyon

16 - M Shami

14 - Pat Cummins

13 - J Hazlewood

13 - M Starc

11 - Ishant Sharma — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) November 15, 2020

Hazlewood mindful of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's threat

Josh Hazlewood spent the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 with the Chennai team and seems to have gotten a good look at the Indian batsman. The pacer conceded that the absence of Virat Kohli after the first Test won’t hurt them much, considering the batting quality the Indian team has in their ranks. Hazlewood called Hardik Pandya a great finisher, while he talked about how youngster Shubman Gill may get an opportunity as well.

The cricketer emphasized the importance Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will play in the Test series, admitting that the bowlers will have to try and outlast Pujara.

Talking about India’s No. 3 in Tests, Hazlewood explained that Pujara doesn’t mind waiting for the quicks to tire out, calling him an old-school Test batsman. Apart from the usual suspects, all eyes will also be on Rohit Sharma, considering this is his first major foreign tour as a Test opener. While concluding, Josh Hazlewood called Rohit Sharma a class batsman, claiming that he is sort of a "careless" guy.

Image Credits: AP, PTI

