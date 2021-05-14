Shafali Verma Gets maiden Test, ODI Call-up As India Announce Squads For England Tour

The All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee on Friday announced the Indian squad for the one-off Test match, ODI, and T20I series against England. Teenage sensation Shefali Verma has got her maiden call for the solitary test and ODI series slated to take place in England from June 16. Indian Women's cricket team will be touring England and play all three formats of the game- 1 Test, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20 matches.

The 17-year-old batswoman from Rohtak has earned a lot of praise due to her aggressive style of batting and six-hitting ability. Shefali Verma since her debut has played 22 T20Is and has scored 617 runs, with three half-centuries at a jaw-dropping strike rate of almost 150. Without her explosive start as an opener in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, India would not have made it to the final. Her performance had impressed everyone from Nasser Hussain to Ian Bishop tipping her as the 'next big thing' in women’s cricket.

Apart from Shefali Verma, Rookie Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batswoman Indrani Roy also earned a maiden call-up to the Indian women's Test and ODI squad. Senior left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad missed out due to an injury. Along with Shafali, Shikha Pandey has also made it to all three squads.

Veteran Mithali Raj will be captaining Team India in the Test and ODIs, while Harmanpreet Kaur will be captaining in the T20s.

Here Is The Full Squad of the Indian Women's Cricket Team For England Tour

India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India’s Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

(Image Credits: PTI)