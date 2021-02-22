Shahid Afridi Knocks Off Alex Hales In PSL 2021, England Opener Furiously Responds: WATCH

There is no denying that Pakistan veteran Shahid Afridi is among the best spinners in T20 cricket. While Afridi's credentials as a T20 batsman can be questioned considering his recent form, his prowess as a spinner is still intact. At the age of 40, Afridi is defying all odds by making batsmen dance to his tunes.

Shahid Afridi PSL 2021: Veteran spinner bamboozles Alex Hales with stunning googly

Afridi was at it once again during Match 3 of the PSL 2021 between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United as he cleaned up Alex Hales with a peach of a ball. It all happened on the final ball of the seventh over. Hales was batting beautifully, scoring 29 off 19 balls with two fours and as many sixes as Islamabad were on track to chase a target of 151.

The Sultans needed someone to step up and Afridi as often he does provided the crucial breakthrough by getting rid of Hales. The veteran spinner bowled a googly which turned in sharply from good length and ended up knocking Hales' stumps off. The Englishman, who had no clue whatsoever about Afridi's ball, was livid with himself as he slammed his bat on the ground to express his frustration.

Meanwhile, Afridi's wicket put the much-need brakes on Islamabad United's innings. The Sultans were bossing the game for the major part and with 20 runs required off the final two overs and all of the recognised batsmen back in the pavillion, a win looked likely for them. However, an unlikely hero in the form of Lewis Gregory emerged for Islamabad who fetched 19 runs off the penultimate over off Sohail Tanvir which included three fours and one six to guide his side to a thrilling win.

Alex Hales PSL stats

The Alex Hales PSL stats make for a decent read. The lanky batsman has played 15 marches in PSL where he has scored 401 runs at an average of 33.41 and a strike-rate of 135.93. He also has two fifty to his names. While Hales is one of the most exciting players in the PSL, he was recently left high and dry after he once again went unsold in the IPL 2021 auction for the second consecutive time in a row. Hales' base price at IPL 2021 auction was set at ₹1.5 crore.

SOURCE: PSL TWITTER

