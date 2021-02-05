PSL 2021 Organisers To Allow Only 20% Of Crowd Capacity For Entire Tournament

The last time Pakistan Super League matches were held in Pakistan was back in March last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic was bringing down sports events to a standstill. During that time, four PSL matches were held in closed stadiums and the playoffs in Lahore were postponed to November in an empty National Stadium in Karachi.

Currently, Babar Azam-led Pakistan team is hosting South Africa in a two-match Test series with no access to the crowd inside the stadium, however, there is some good news for Pakistan cricket fans as they will soon be able to visit stadiums and watch live cricket match following a major announcement from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB to allow crowds to watch PSL 2021

According to a release by PCB, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 20% of crowds to attend the PSL 2021. As per the release around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium. The release further states that the PCB will soon announce its ticketing policy to provide further clarity to the fans on how they can purchase tickets and the process to enter/exit the venues during the matches.

The NCOC made the decision following a detailed and comprehensive briefing by the PCB officials, in which they assured that the event organisers and the PCB will strictly follow government Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures, including social distancing.

PSL schedule

Coming to the PSL schedule the tournament will begin from February 20 with Karachi hosting the first 20 matches of the tournament before the action moves to Lahore, which will hosts the remaining 14 matches, including the final on March 22.

Pakistan vs South Africa T20Is

After winning the first Test in Karachi, Pakistan and South Africa are currently playing the second and final Test of the two-match test series in Rawalpindi. Following the completion of Two match Test series, the attention will then turn towards three-match T20I series. All the matches of Pakistan vs South Africa T20Is will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore starting from February 11.

