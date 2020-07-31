Shahid Afridi Picks Abdul Qadir As His All-time Favourite Spin-bowler

Shahid Afridi has revealed that 'spin legend', as well as his late countryman, Abdul Qadir is his favorite spinner in the world. Qadir was known to bamboozle all the world-class batsmen across the world during his playing days.

Afridi picks Qadir as his favorite spinner

During a recent interaction with his fans on social media, a passionate cricket fan had asked who his favorite spinner was to which the former Pakistani skipper replied by saying that the late Abdul Qadir was his favorite spinner in the world.

Abdul Qadir — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Afridi himself loved to take spinners to the cleaners during his playing days. He had struck Harbhajan Singh for four straight sixes during an India-Pakistan Test match in January 2006. 'Lala' had also got the better of spin legend Anil Kumble on various occasions as well. The 2009 T20 World Cup winner had struck veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin for two consecutive sixes in Asia Cup 2014 as Pakistan snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Abdul Qadir's illustrious cricketing career

Qadir had represented Pakistan at the highest level from 1977 to 1993. In his international career that had spanned for 17 years, the legendary leggie has 236 and 132 scalps in 67 Tests and 104 One Day Internationals respectively. The late cricketer also has 960 wickets in 209 first-class matches and 202 wickets in 147 List-A games. He had also captained Pakistan between 1887-89 and had also served as the chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from November 2008 to June 2009.

Even though Qadir had given a tough time to many of the finest batsmen in the world, he was clobbered for four consecutive sixes by a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar during a Test match in 1989 where the future cricket legend had made his international debut.

Abdul Qadir passed away in Lahore on September 7, 2019, due to a cardiac arrest just a few days before his 64th birthday. Many of the cricketing greats and members of the cricketing fraternity including Tendulkar himself had come forward to offer his last respects to one of the best as well as the most technically gifted spinners in the world cricket.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)