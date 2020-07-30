Shahid Afridi Says 'India Just Got Lucky' In WCs Vs Pak, Gets Brutally Trolled On Twitter

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has made a habit of speaking against everything related to India. The veteran all-rounder has been passing atrocious remarks and has given several controversial statements against India. On Wednesday, Shahid Afridi was at it once again as he conducted an #AskAfridi session with his fans on Twitter.

Shahid Afridi says 'India got lucky' to justify performances against India in WC games

During the session, Shahid Afridi was asked a variety of questions ranging from his personal to professional life. And the 40-year old ensured that he answered all the questions candidly. One of the fans asked Shahid Afridi about his poor record against India in World Cup matches. In response, Shahid Afridi came up with a rather shocking answer. Instead of showing modesty, Shahid Afridi went on to say that India were just lucky.

Shahid Bhai asking respectfully,what do u think was the reason behind your poor performance against India in WC?,U scored just 56 runs in 5 matches and just picked up 1 wkt in total. #AskAfridi — Ammar Ahmad 🇵🇰عمار احمد (@Itsammar2001) July 29, 2020

I think Indian team was lucky 😊 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Shahid Afridi's tweet didn't go down well with the Indian fans. As soon as Afridi posted the tweet, fans started lashing out at the veteran all-rounder and trolled him mercilessly. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

As if gou would scored a double hundred single handedly.. 😂😂🤡🤡 — SM (@shounak_45) July 30, 2020

Afridi bhai, jitna Mahi bhai 6 marte h, utne tumhare bachhe h



Kon lucky h? — Ayush Aman #AshwinistForever (@AyushAsh99_23) July 29, 2020

Yes we were lucky in every WC you played or maybe just maybe you wasn’t that good — . (@AjayTheSRKFan) July 29, 2020

Shahid bhai Don't you think U are too much overrated player???#AskAfridi — Tanvir SRK (@TanvirHSRKian) July 29, 2020

Ohhh then i think you've been unlucky you're whole life ☹️ — Thashwin (@Thashwin1) July 29, 2020

Pakistan haven't been able to defeat India in either the ICC Cricket World Cup or the T20 World Cup. In the ICC Cricket World Cup, India and Pakistan have locked horns seven times and India have emerged victorious on all seven occasions. Shahid Afridi played in four of those games but failed miserably.

In those four games, his scores read 6, 9, 19 and 22. Shahid Afridi also faced India thrice in the T20 World Cup where he could only score 0, 8 and 8 as Pakistan lost all the three games. The former all-rounder fared decently well against India in bilateral series or in any other competition but couldn't deliver the goods during World Cup games.

India used to beg for forgiveness after matches: Shahid Afridi

Recently, during the CricCast show on YouTube, Shahid Afridi made several statements about the Indo-Pak rivalry when it comes to cricket. Shahid Afridi said in Hindi that he always enjoyed playing against India and that Pakistan has beaten India comprehensively several times. Shahid Afridi also claimed that Pakistan beat India in cricket so much that they used to 'ask for forgiveness' after the match.

Afridi's claim echoes that of Pakistan Prime Minister and the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan. Back in February at the World Economic Forum, Imran Khan had controversially bragged about the fact that Pakistan used to 'thrash' India when he was playing for or captaining the national team back in the 70s and 80s.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP