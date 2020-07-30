Shahid Afridi Says Respect Remains For Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh Despite Anti-India Comments

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. The veteran all-rounder has made a habit of passing atrocious remarks and giving controversial statements against India. Recently, during his visit to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing coronavirus relief material, Shahid Afridi passed some hate-inciting comments against India and it's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which didn't go down well with Indians.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh names actor who had a role in converting him from fast bowler to batsman

Shahid Afridi claims that he still has respect for Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh

Among many cricketers who lashed out at Shahid Afridi were former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. The duo had pledged support to Shahid Afridi's foundation in the fight against coronavirus. However, after Afridi's comments, both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were criticized severely.

As soon as, the duo got to know about Afridi's hateful comments, they hit back at the Pakistan international saying they were upset and outraged. Both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh regretted doing the good deeds and vowed to break all ties with him. However, it seems that all love is not lost from Shahid Afridi's end.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh credits Rohit Sharma's 30* as most important knock in T20 WC 2007 campaign

On Wednesday, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter where he conducted an #AskAfridi session with his fans. The '40-year-old' was asked a variety of questions ranging from his personal life to professional. And Afridi ensured that he answered all the questions candidly.

One of the fans asked Afridi about his take on Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh who had said that they do not have any kind of friendship with the former all-rounder anymore. Afridi responded by saying that he has old and strong relations with Yuvraj and Harbhajan. Afridi also said that he still has respect for both of them. Let's take a look at Shahid Afridi's tweet.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Has Bizarre Response For Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh's Recent Views On Him

We have old and strong relations and I still have respect for both — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Shahid Afridi reveals why he likes Gautam Gambhir as a cricketer but not as a person

Shahid Afridi recently said that he likes his long-time on and off-the-field rival Gautam Gambhir as a batsman as well as a cricketer but at the same time also revealed why the two can never co-exist on a personal note. While talking to former Pakistani TV host Zainab Abbas, the former Pakistan skipper went on to say that he has always liked Gautam Gambhir as a cricketer and as a batsman but as a human being he sometimes says certain things, gives the certain treatment that makes one feel just let it be, he has some problems.

Both Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi do not get along well with each other either personally or politically. The duo was involved in a heated exchange on the field during an ODI match at Kanpur in 2007. It all happened when Gautam Gambhir had set for a single when the senior all-rounder had come in between due to which the two ended up colliding with each other and just when things started getting personal, the on-field umpire had to intervene and warned both the players. The match referee had also levied heavy fines on both the star players.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi Reveals Story About Scoring Fastest 1996 ODI Ton With Sachin Tendulkar's Bat

IMAGE COURTESY: SHAHID AFRIDI INSTAGRAM