Shahid Afridi Has Bizarre Response For Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh's Recent Views On Him

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi had recently visited Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing coronavirus relief material. However, in his speech, he controversially accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime of making Kashmir suffer on the grounds of religion. Shahid Afridi also alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in J&K. The cricketer faced the wrath of many in India due to which Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were heavily criticised for supporting Afridi's foundation.

Shahid Afridi bizarrely claims Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh 'know that people are being oppressed in India'

Post his comments, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Shahid Afridi for his resentful remarks. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were also furious and didn’t hold back from condemning him. Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who supported Shahid Afridi’s foundation while helping COVID-19 victims, regretted doing the good deeds and vowed to break all ties with him.

Now, Shahid Afridi has responded to Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh's comments. According to Times Now, Shahid Afridi told Pakistan's Hum TV that he will always remain thankful towards Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh for supporting his foundation. He added that both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh condemned him because of their 'obligations as they live in India'. Shahid Afridi went to the extent of saying 'Wo majboor hain' which roughly translates to 'They are helpless'. Shahid Afridi also said that both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh 'know that people are being oppressed in their country' and added that he won’t say anything further.

Previously, Yuvraj and Harbhajan's tweets had urged people to donate to Afridi's foundation in the name of humanity due to coronavirus causing wreckage in Pakistan.

How Indian cricketers responded to Shahid Afridi's hate speech

Besides Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina also took a dig at Afridi following his speech. Former Indian opening batsmen and a current Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir also tore into his former cricketing opponent after the Pakistani's hateful comments about India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's what they said -

Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!🇮🇳❤️💪 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 17, 2020

Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI