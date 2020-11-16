Shahid Afridi Shares Cryptic Tweet As A Mark Of Respect For Pacer Haris Rauf; Check Out

Shahid Afridi came up with a cryptic tweet for pacer Haris Rauf as he had stood with folded hands in front of the veteran cricketer after shattering his stumps in Eliminator 2 between the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday night.

'Please bowl slow': Shahid Afridi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Lala' complimented the young bowler by saying that it was indeed an unplayable yorker and requested the Rawalpindi-based cricketer to bowl slow to him next time. The former Pakistan skipper then congratulated the Lahore Qalandars for consolidating a final berth and then added that he is looking forward to Tuesday's final by terming it as an 'exciting match'.

Last but not the least, the senior all-rounder thanked all the passionate fans of Multan Sultans for supporting them throughout the tournament.

Rauf greets Afridi with folded hands after rattling his stumps

This happened in the 14th over of Multan's innings. On the penultimate delivery, 'Lala' who had just come to the crease took the strike and was cleaned up for a golden duck. The former Pakistan skipper tried to work an incoming delivery towards the backward square leg but such was the pace of the ball that it quickly sneaked between his bat and pads as the furniture was disturbed. A stunned Afridi had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion for a golden duck.

While the dynamic batsman was on his way back, Rauf approached him and stood before him with folded hands.

Qalandars beat Sultans to set up a title-clash with Karachi Kings

The Multan Sultans skipper Shan Masood won the toss and asked the Qalandars to have a bat first. Openers Fakhar Zaman (46 ) and Tamim Iqbal (30)added 46 runs for the opening stand. However, it appeared that Lahore would lose their way during the middle of their innings after having lost half their side for 111 but it was not to be as South African all-rounder David Weise's spectacular cameo took them to a competitive total of 182/6 in their 20 overs. Weise remained unbeaten on a 21-ball 48 at a strike rate of 228.57 including five boundaries and three maximums.

In reply, the Sultans got off to a good start riding on some delightful strokes from opener Adam Lyth (50). However, that was the only silver lining in the dark cloud for the Shan Masood-led side as neither of the other batsmen could succeed in converting their starts into back knocks and in the end were bundled out for 157 in the final over.

The Lahore Qalandars won this crucial fixture by 25 runs and will now be facing the Karachi Kings in the tournament-decider at the same venue on Tuesday, November 17.

