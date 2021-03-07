Shahid Afridi's Daughter To Get Engaged To Pacer Shaheen, Veteran Confirms On Twitter

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will be engaged to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's eldest daughter Aqsa. This has officially been confirmed by the veteran all-rounder on social media.

'Matches are made in heaven': Shahid Afridi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Lala' wrote that Shaheen's family had approached his family for his daughter's hand in marriage after which he stated that both families are in touch and that matches are made in heaven and even this one will be made as well if God wants it to happen.

Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

The 2009 T20 World Cup winner concluded by saying that his prayers are with thet tall speedster for his continued success on and off the field.

'Both families have reached a decision: Shahid Afridi

"Both families have reached a decision and my daughter is going to be engaged to Shaheen," Afridi said according to PTI. The Karachi cricketer added that a formal engagement will be announced soon. Meanwhile, Shaheen's father Ayaz Khan also confirmed that he had sent the proposal to Afridi's family for his son and it has been accepted.

"We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon," he said.

Both Shahid, as well as Shaheen Afridi, were last seen in action during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). While the all-rounder had represented Karachi Kings, the left-arm fast bowler was a part of Lahore Qalandars.

Coming back to PSL 2021, the tournament had to be postponed with immediate effect following a string of positive COVID-19 cases as three new players tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally to seven. Giving further clarification on the same, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had cited the health and wellbeing of all participants as the reason to postpone the event. The Pak cricket board also went on to confirm that this decision was made in consultation with the team owners.

