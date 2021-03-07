Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Vivian Richards 'happiness & Good Health' As He Turns 69

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has come forward to wish West Indies batting legend, Sir Vivian Richards, as he turned 69 on Sunday. Richards is regarded as one of the destructive batsmen in the history of the game who was an integral part of the Windies team that had reached the pinnacle of success back in the 70s and early 80s.

'Many happy returns of the day': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Little Master had shared an image of him and Viv Richards which was supposedly clicked at the latter's Antigua residence. Sachin then wished the Caribbean legend a year full of happiness and good health.

Many happy returns of the day, Sir @ivivianrichards!

Wishing you a year full of happiness and good health. pic.twitter.com/MDjfcdV4Hf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2021

Sir Vivian Richards' illustrious cricketing career

Richards has played 121 Tests and amassed 8,540 runs with an average of 50.23 including 24 centuries and 45 fifties. The right-handed batsman also featured in 187 ODIs and scored 6,721 runs with a high score of an unbeaten 189 against England in 1984.

The Antiguan cricketer had represented West Indies from 1974 to 1991. In his almost two-decades of illustrious cricketing career, Richards was a part of the all-conquering West Indies side that wrecked havoc in the 70s and 80s under the leadership of Clive Lloyd.

Sir Viv was also a part of the West Indies squad that won consecutive World Cups in 1975 and 1979 respectively. He had made some vital contributions in both the triumphs. In the inaugural edition, he starred on the field by running out three Australian batsmen while in the 1979 edition, he scored a match-winning century against England. Viv had also featured in West Indies' third straight World Cup final in 1983 where they went down to 'Kapil's Devils' by 40 runs. It also marked WI's last-ever appearance in an ODI World Cup final.

