Shahrukh Khan's Last-ball Heroics Help Tamil Nadu Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Courtesy of power-hitter Shahrukh Khan, Tamil Nadu on Monday defeated Karnataka by 4 wickets and won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 in New Delhi

Ujjwal Samrat
Shahrukh Khan

Tamil Nadu on Monday defeated Karnataka by 4 wickets and won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The thrilling encounter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka went to the last ball of the match. Courtesy of power-hitter Shahrukh Khan, who smashed a six on the last ball when Tamil Nadu required 5 runs off the last ball, the team defended their title.

Chasing a target of 152 runs, Tamil Nadu openers Hari Nishanth and N Jagadeesan gave a solid start to Tamil Nadu. However, Hari Nishanth was dismissed for 23 off 12 balls and Jagadeesan was dismissed by Cariappa for 41 off 46 balls. However, a Shahrukh Khan blitz in the end changed the course of the match and pushed defending champions Tamil Nadu to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Shahrukh Khan smashed 33 runs in 15 balls with 1 boundary and 3 sixes. 

Fans & cricket experts laud Tamil Nadu on a brilliant win

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 FInal

Having won the toss, Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar elected to bowl first. Karnataka's start was not up to the mark as opener Rohan Kadam was dismissed without opening his account. Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey too was dismissed by Kishore, for just 13 runs.

For Karnataka, the highest run-scorer was Abhinav Manohar, who scored 46 runs off 37 balls. In terms of bowling, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore took 3 wickets and gave away only 12 runs in his quota of 4 overs. 

(Image: @BCCIDomestic/Twitter)

