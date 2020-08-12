Shakib Al Hasan's Comeback On SL Tour In October Likely But Conditional: BCB

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan was handed a one-year suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) last year after he failed to report advances made to him by bookmakers. The maverick all-rounder will now be eligible to resume his international cricketing commitments from October 29 onwards. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh cricket team is set to tour Sri Lanka in September for a short series in October, which will mark the return of international cricket for both teams amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Shakib al Hasan ban by ICC: Bangladesh Cricket coach discusses cricketer’s return

Shakib al Hasan is likely to make a return to international cricket through the upcoming Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh series in October. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, he will begin his training at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) cricket grounds, Bangladesh’s largest sporting institute from next month onwards. The Bangladesh Cricket Board and the team management will likely take a call on his fitness before selecting a squad for the touring Bangladesh party.

Bangladesh cricket coach Russell Domingo also confirmed that Shakib al Hasan’s return to the field will completely depend on his fitness levels. Domingo added that the team management wants the ex-Bangladesh captain to get some match practice before being eligible for international selection as he has been out of the squad for almost a year. The Bangladesh cricket coach also stated that the board and team management will try to give Shakib al Hasan some opportunities in “unofficial matches” before October 29 so that he reaches full fitness. Domingo described the cricketer as a “world-class player” who will be able to get back onto the field very soon.

Impact of Shakib al Hasan ban by ICC on IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is scheduled to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Shakib al Hasan is also a regular feature in IPL matches as he has been representing the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise since the 2018 season. However, due to the ban, he was not retained by SRH during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window for the upcoming event.

Image credits: AP