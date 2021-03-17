Shakib Al Hasan Confirms Birth Of Third Child, KKR Team 2021 Star Congratulated By Fans

Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan has emerged to be one of the leading cricketing stars of his country. The all-rounder has contributed significantly towards the success of his national side and has also captained the Bangladesh team on multiple occasions. The star cricketer recently made headlines as he turned father for the third time.

Shakib al Hasan baby: The Bangladesh star becomes father to a baby boy

The 33-year-old cricketer took to his social media accounts to announce that his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir gave birth to their third child. The couple already had two daughters, Alaina Hasan Abri and Errum Hasan, and they were recently blessed with their first baby boy. The southpaw took to his social media accounts to confirm the news with his fans.

The left-hander revealed that Alayna and Errum are overjoyed after having their own baby brother and also confirmed that both his child and his wife are in good health. Shakib's supporters sent their wishes on social media for the ace all-rounder and his wife soon after the news broke out.

Shakib al Hasan baby: Netizens congratulate the star player

Shakib al Hasan wife name

The Shakib al Hasan wife name, as questioned by some fans, is Umme Ahmed Shishir. He met her when he was playing domestic cricket in England. The two tied the knot in 2012. The cricketer took to his Instagram account in January to announce that Umme Ahmed Shishir was pregnant with their third child. Shakib al Hasan had also taken a paternity leave during Bangladesh's New Zealand tour to be with his wife during her pregnancy.

Shakib al Hasan net worth details

Shakib al Hasan is one of the richest cricketers in Bangladesh. According to cloudnetworth.com, the Shakib Al Hasan net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹260 crore. The player's income comprises the compensation he receives for representing the Bangladesh cricket team in international cricket. Moreover, he also takes home a handsome paycheck for his stints in global T20 competitions. The player over the years has had brand associations with the likes of Pepsi, Castrol, Norton Antivirus, Boost, Lifebuoy, Standard Chartered Bank and more.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders signed the former Bangladesh captain during the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. The cricketer in the past has been an integral part of their side, and was also a part of their side during their championship wins in 2012 and 2014. The Eoin Morgan-led side won the Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 bid, and the veteran is all set to return to the cash-rich league in the 14th edition.

Disclaimer: The above Shakib Al Hasan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Shakib al Hasan Instagram

