Shane Warne Claims 'Ball Of The Century' Was 'meant To Be' On Its 27th Anniversary

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners of the game. While he bowled Australia to victory on numerous occasions between 1992 and 2007, a Warne-defining moment occurred during his early years of international cricket itself. In the 1993 Ashes Test at Manchester, Shane Warne castled England batsman Mike Gatting off his very first ball of the series. The delivery was later dubbed by many cricket experts and fans as the ‘Ball of the Century’.

Shane Warne Ball of the Century: Cricketer claims magic ball to be “fluke”

The opening Test of the 1993 Ashes series was also Shane Warne’s first match against England, a team against which he enjoyed much success in the future. On Day 2 of the match, i.e. June 4, 1993, he dismissed in-form English batsman Mike Gatting by a ball that pitched outside leg stump and turned sharply to clip the top of his off stump. To commemorate the 27th anniversary of ‘Shane Warne Ball of the Century’, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their social media accounts and asked the cricketer himself to give his take on the magic ball.

Shane Warne modestly downplayed his achievement by describing the ball as a “fluke”, which he never managed to replicate in the first ball of an innings again. He said that every leg-spinner aspires to bowl a perfect leg-break every ball. The former cricketer admitted that he is proud of bowling it first-up on his maiden Ashes outing and said the ball was “meant to be”.

Shane Warne Ball of the Century: Shane Warne’s reflects on his perfect leg-break

"It was meant to be ..."



WATCH: Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne on his famous 'Ball of the Century' which he bowled on this day, 27 years ago, by "fluke" 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZXJzWySti2 — ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2020

Shane Warne Ball of the Century: Shane Warne bamboozles Mike Gatting, watch video

Shane Warne wickets

Shane Warne retired after Australia’s 5-0 Ashes triumph over England in the 2006-07 edition. Throughout his 15-year international journey, the legendary leg-spinner bagged 708 Test wickets and 293 ODI wickets across his 339 Australian appearances (145 Tests and 194 ODIs). Among all 708 Shane Warne wickets in Tests, he picked 195 wickets against Ashes rivals England alone.

Shane Warne net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Shane Warne net worth is estimated to be US$50 million (₹378 crore). His net worth comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes through earnings from his various brand endorsements, business ventures and from his ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Disclaimer: The above Shane Warne net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Shane Warne net worth figures.