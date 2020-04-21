Shane Warne Trolls Brian Lara For 'planning' 2001 ODI Dismissal After Bowling Bouncer

While the coronavirus outbreak has currently put cricket on hold, cricket superfans like Rob Moody have made sure that the fans are always in touch with the game. Moody, who goes under the popular moniker of robelinda2, uploaded an interesting Brian Lara vs. Shane Warne encounter from 2001. The legendary leg-spinner then added his own insight to the footage.

Shane Warne triggers Brian Lara, gets him out for duck

This footage came from the second final of the Carlton tri-series where the Australian faced the West Indians. Australia gave a target of 339 to the Windies led by Mark Waugh's 173 at the top of the order. The West Indians were now chasing the target when Shane Warne came in to bowl and got opener Ricardo Powell for 21.

The veteran Brian Lara came in to bat at No.3 and Shane Warne caught him off guard by bowling a sudden bouncer at him. This delivery then irked Lara who proceeded to try and smash the next delivery by Shane Warne, only to be caught by Damien Martyn for a duck. Here is the clip.

The awesome @ShaneWarne over vs West Indies!!!



Lots to love here! WI were smashing McGrath around, Warnie comes on, who strikes first ball!



Then Brian Lara comes in at #3, perfect.



Warnie sends down a bouncer. The alpha play is gold.



Next ball Lara is brilliantly caught! pic.twitter.com/PpFR6pYgNo — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 19, 2020

Here is how Shane Warne added on to the banter and teased Brian Lara. Australia went on to win this match and the series.

Hahahahaha Good work here Rob - forgot about this ! The plan worked beautifully @BrianLara ! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/sqR3KHHiZ4 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 21, 2020

Brian Lara centuries and other records

Brian Lara vs. Shane Warne was a battle to witness in the late 90s and early 2000s as both the players were on top of their game. Brian Lara often drew comparisons of himself with the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and the West Indian even tonked the highest ever score to be made in Test cricket when he made 400*. There were 53 Brian Lara centuries in the great man's historic International career. The Australian bushfires had ravaged the country in the earlier part of the year and the Shane Warne Baggy Green cap was auctioned off to provide some monetary relief to the victims.

