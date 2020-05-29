Shane Warne 'likes' Best Friend Michael Clarke's Ex-wife Kyly's Photos On Instagram

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne was known for his antics off the field as much as on it during his playing days and in the past, his list of affairs had garnered lot of media attention. Recently, the spin champion once again raised eyebrows after liking a number of his close friend Michael Clarke's ex-wife Kyly's photos on Instagram. The Michael Clarke divorce news came out in public in February this year as Michael Clarke issued a public statement, confirming that he would mutually ending their 7-year marriage.

Also Read: Success After 1993's 'ball Of The Century' Split Me Into Two People: Shane Warne

Michael Clarke divorce: Michael Clarke and Kyly Clarke issue statement

Following the divorce, Michael Clarke and his former wife Kyle Clarke had issued a statement following the split in which they said that after living apart for some time, they decided to get separated amicably. The couple in their statement further said that with the greatest of respect for each other, they have come to the mutual conclusion that this is the best course for them to take while being committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Also Read: Australia's Spin Bowling Going Downhill Fast: Shane Warne

Michael Clarke divorce: Shane Warne likes Kyly Clarke Instagram pictures

It has been four months since Michael Clarke split up with his wife. But Shane Warne surprisingly has shown more support in public for his best friend's ex-wife than him by ‘liking’ a number of her Instagram photos. According to a Yahoo Cricket report, Shane Warne liked one photo of Kyly Clarke in which she talks about her role as the host of a Channel 7 renovation show House Rules.

He also liked a selfie of Kyly Clarke relaxing in a bikini in between filming. Currently, Shane Warne is a father to three children, Jackson, Brooke and Summer, whose custody he shares with his ex-wife, Simone Callahan.

Also Read: Shane Warne Grabs Eyeballs By Smoking In Showroom While Buying Mercedes For Daughter

Shane Warne talks about changes in life post Shane Warne ball of the century

The legendary spinner, while speaking on 'A Week With Warnie' on Fox Cricket, recently revealed about how Shane Warne ball of the century in 1993 split him into two people. During the show, he said that the success that followed with his 1993 'Shane Warne ball of the century' had a massive influence on his life.

Also Read: Michael Clarke Criticizes CA For Excluding Usman Khawaja From Central Contracts List

Shane Warne has had a successful cricket career but controversies chased him in equal measure. The biggest controversy of his sensational career was when he was banned for 12 months during the 2003 World Cup for doping due to which he missed the tournament. Despite that, Warne went on to become one of the greatest leg-spinners in the history of the game.

(IMAGE: KYLY CLARKE/ SHANE WARNE/ INSTAGRAM)