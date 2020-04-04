Shane Warne Comically Recalls Nasser Hussain Abusing Him After Getting Out In 1999 ODI

Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners of all time. He announced his international retirement after The Ashes 2007 and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Apart from his dexterity with the ball, the Australian cricketer was equally effective with his mind games as he recently recalled a hilarious sledging incident towards former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Shane Warne sledging: Cricketer recalls banter with Nasser Hussain

Shane Warne recently appeared in a podcast with former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Rob Key through an England-based news daily. When the host of a show brought up an incident involving Warne and Hussain from a 1999 ODI in Sydney, Warne started narrating the said event in detail. Even though the former England captain warned the host by saying that only part of the story is true, the spin wizard intervened and said to Hussain “this is word-for-word true and you know it”.

Shane Warne sledging Nasser Hussain in 1999 tri-series final

Shane Warne went on to narrate the story by saying it happened in the first final of the 1998-99 ODI tri-series. Australia scored 232-8 and at one stage, England were cruising to victory at 198-4 in 42 overs. Warne said that he sledged the in-form batsman and England captain of the match Nasser Hussain to a point where he got rattled and got himself stumped while trying to hit a six. Upon walking back to the pavilion, the batsman then gave a mouthful back to Warne. Meanwhile, Warne’s tricks did wonders as Australia went on to snatch a victory by 10 runs.

Shane Warne bowling stats

Shane Warne retired in 2007 after bagging 708 wickets in Tests and 293 wickets in ODIs. The cricketer boasts an impressive record in The Ashes as 195 out of his 708 wickets have come against England. Warne was also part of the Australian side that won the 1999 Cricket World Cup. He was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ in the final for his figures of 4-33 against Pakistan.

