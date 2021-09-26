Shane Warne Remembers 'special Ventilator' He Was Put On During Fight With COVID-19

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne has revealed that he was put on a special ventilator while receiving treatment for the COVID-19. Warne had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 1 this year during his stint as a coach with The Hundred franchise London Spirit. Warne, while speaking to The Herald Sun, said that he wasn't put on the ventilator for anything serious, suggesting it was just a precautionary measure. Warne said he was put on a special ventilator to ensure that there are no long-lasting effects of the disease on his health or the body.

'It was a bit like a hangover': Shane Warne

Warne compared fighting COVID-19 to recuperating from the flu. After returning positive tests, the Australian legend said he was continuously suffering from a headache, which he compared to a hangover. Warne also stated he lost his sense of taste for a few days and had shivers, which he described as flu-like symptoms. Talking about the ventilator, Warne said "It wasn't because I could not breathe, or anything like that, it was basically a special ventilator that I was trialling to make sure there were no longer-lasting effects that COVID would have on me."

The 51-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of London Spirit's game against Southern Brave on August 1. Warne was feeling unwell a day before the game was scheduled to take place. Warne underwent a lateral flow test on Sunday morning, which turned out to be positive. Upon returning the positive result, Warne self-isolated himself at the team hotel while waiting for the RT-PCR test result to arrive for confirmation of virus contraction. Warne was already double vaccinated before he tested positive for COVID-19.

Warne is currently in London, where he has a home of his own. Warne was part of the elite commentary panel during the recently concluded Test series between India and England. Warne is one of the greatest spinners of all time as he ranks second amongst the highest wicket-takers in Test cricket with 708 scalps to his name. He has played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs for Australia.

Image: Instagram/shanewarne23