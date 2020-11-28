Shane Warne Slams Virat Kohli After India Field For More Than 4 Hours In 1st Australia ODI

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Friday blasted both his national side and the Indian team after they returned to play international cricket again. Australia defeated India on what was a convincing victory for the home side by 66 runs. However, many fans, pundits and commentators were left frustrated during the match due to the slow pace at which the game progressed.

The first ODI between India and Australia was supposed to end at around 10.10 pm local time. However, it was 30 minutes past the deadline and the game was at that point where eight overs were still left to be played. Everyone who witnessed the match questioned what more needs to be done to the captains and team and punish them for maintaining slow over rates. Bowling slow over rates is something that has often been started to be done consistently by many teams across all forms of the game.

Fox Cricket commentator Mark Howard realized the delay in the match during the 42nd over which was bowled by Australian spinner Adam Zampa. Sitting in the commentary box, he started a discussion regarding the same and shared his frustration on how long has the match been dragging for. “I think they’ve just seen the clock that it’s just twenty to 11 local time,” he said.

Over rates to be in focus ahead of India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

Shane Warne jumped in on the conversation and ranted about how the over rates in T20 cricket and one day cricket, in all forms of cricket, are at an all-time low. The former Australian spinner spoke it’s something that the players really need to come down hard on. He further added stating that a one-day game should be finished on time. Looking at his watch and signaling how it was 10.40 pm local time during the 42nd over, he shared that there were still eight overs to go in the match.

Warne revealed how the Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team took four hours and six minutes to bowl their 50 overs. Emphasizing on four hours and six minutes, the Australian World Cup winner revealed how teams are only allowed three and a half hours to complete their 50 overs.

Steve Smith brain fades in regards to the over rate issue

Speaking with Fox Cricket after a comprehensive win against India, Steve Smith opened up about this noticeable fact. The batsman claimed that it was the longest 50 overs on the field for him. Not able to give a proper explanation for the same, Smith could not pinpoint a reason for the same. After their astonishing defeat, India will aim to get back on the winning ways in the India vs Australia 2nd ODI which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 29 at 9:10 AM.

