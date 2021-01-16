Shane Warne Takes Hilarious Dig At Rishabh Pant's Sunglasses From Commentary Box

Australian spin legend Shane Warne took a hilarious dig at young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Day 1 of the ongoing series-deciding fourth and final Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane. For those unaware, Warne did not make fun of Pant's goof-ups behind the stumps but for the kind of sunglasses that the youngster was wearing on the field.

Cricket Australia had posted an image on their official Twitter handle of the Delhi cricketer having worn sunglasses with fluorescent rims as they were shining extra bright and that is supposedly what must have caught Warne's attention as well from the commentary box.

'Rocking Skull?': Shane Warne

The second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket was commentating on the game for Fox Sports and once he saw Rishabh Pant's goggles, he decided to make fun of it and asked his co-commentator, Kerry O’ Keeffe, what he reckoned about those shades.

“What do you think of those shades that Rishabh Pant is rocking Skull?. Straight out of the service station?”, asked Warne. “They are servos aren’t they?” O’Keeffe replied.

India bundle out Australia for 369 in 1st innings

Coming back to the contest, Team India’s injury-depleted attack dismissed Australia for 369 on the second morning of the series-deciding cricket Test at the Gabba in a confidence-boosting session for the tourists. Thangarasu Natarajan clean bowled the last man Josh Hazlewood to return 3-78 on his test debut and end the Australian innings at lunch on Saturday.

Spinner Washington Sundar took 3-89 on his test debut and Shardul Thakur had figures of 3-94 in only his second test match. The Australians reached stumps on Friday at 274-5 in an evenly-contested day and added 37 on Saturday before India hit back.

Paine reached his 50 from 102 balls but was out two deliveries later. Green got one chance, when his edge to Sundar deflected off wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's thigh guard and fell short of Ajinkya Rahane at slip, but only added two more runs before the Indian allrounder made sure of the wicket by knocking over the stumps.

Play abandoned after rains on Day 2

After losing Shubman Gill early on in the session, Rohit Sharma carried forward the momentum for India along with Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Rohit Sharma's blunder cost him his well-paced innings as he was dismissed for 44 runs after facing 74 deliveries. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break. Rain played spoilsport at the Gabba after the Tea break was taken, forcing the day's play to be abandoned.

