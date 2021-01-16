Gavaskar Absolutely LIVID With 'irresponsible' Rohit Sharma For 'gifting His Wicket Away'

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lambasted India's opener Rohit Sharma for being irresponsible and throwing his wicket away after the Hitman got out in a silly fashion at the Gabba on Day two. Coming in to bat after bowling out Australia for 369 runs in the first innings, India lost young Shubman Gill early on in the innings. Just when Rohit Sharma looked like he was settled and was going to go big, the Hitman attempted to hit Nathan Lyon's delivery in the air allowing Mitchell Starc to complete the catch.

Terming Rohit Sharma's behaviour as 'irresponsible', Sunil Gavaskar questioned the need for the Hitman to play the loose shot and throw his wicket away 'unnecessarily'. Slamming Rohit Sharma, Gavaskar noted that the loose shot was no excuse for Rohit Sharma to get out to, especially since he had smashed a boundary just two deliveries earlier. The former Indian legend expressed disappointment on Rohit Sharma's dismissal and went on to say that it was an unnecessary wicket that was gifted away.

READ | India Get Early Breakthrough As Thakur Picks Two, Sundar Gets Green On Day 2 At Gabba

Gavaskar slams 'irresponsible' Rohit Sharma

READ | Marnus Labuschagne's Dropped Catch At Gabba Proves Costly For India As He Smashes Century

Play abandoned after rains on Day 2

After losing Shubman Gill early on in the session, Rohit Sharma carried forward the momentum for India along with Cheteshwar Pujara. However, Rohit Sharma's blunder cost him his well-paced innings as he was dismissed for 44 runs after facing 74 deliveries. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added only two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break. Rain played spoilsport at the Gabba after the Tea break was taken, forcing the day's play to be abandoned.

READ | Another Injury Scare For India? Navdeep Saini Complains Of Pain In Groin, Limps Off Field

India dismiss Australia for 369 runs in 1st innings

India’s injury-depleted attack dismissed Australia for 369 on the second morning of the series-deciding cricket test at the Gabba in a confidence-boosting session for the tourists. Thangarasu Natarajan clean bowled last man Josh Hazlewood to return 3-78 on his test debut and end the Australian innings at lunch on Saturday. Spinner Washington Sundar took 3-89 on his test debut and Shardul Thakur had figures of 3-94 in only his second test match. The Australians reached stumps on Friday at 274-5 in an evenly-contested day and added 37 on Saturday before India hit back. Paine reached his 50 from 102 balls but was out two deliveries later. Green got one chance, when his edge to Sundar deflected off wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's thigh guard and fell short of Ajinkya Rahane at slip, but only added two more runs before the Indian allrounder made sure of the wicket by knocking over the stumps.

READ | Sundar, Thakur, Natarajan Shine As Rookie India Attack Dismisses Australia For 369 In 4th Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.