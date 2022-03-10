Shane Warne's Last Moments Before Untimely Demise Caught On CCTV Cameras In Thailand

Shane Warne died of a heart attack on Friday evening, and now the spin legend's final images have surfaced, showing him walking through the hallway of his opulent Thailand villa. Warne died while on vacation with a buddy in Koh Samui, Thailand. Warne's final moments before he passed away of the heart attack were captured on CCTV as he strolled through the lobby of his luxurious hotel. The 52-year-old appeared pleasant and relaxed in the footage, and he was seen carrying some garments in his left hand.

Warne can be seen in the video wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and a cap. It's believed that Warne got the clothes he's spotted carrying in the video from a local tailor shop, where he had them altered. Warne returned to his room at 2:19 p.m, according to the time stamp on the CCTV footage. Warne was found unresponsive in his room by his friend at around 5:15 pm the same evening. As per reports, Warne was lying face down on his bed while the first Test match between Pakistan and Australia played on television.

This CCTV image shows Shane Warne returning to villa just hours before death. Casually dressed cricket great is holding several shirts from visit to tailor Parsuram Panday, 44. Panday said Warne was 'buzzing' when he visited him to get suits made last Friday. (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/DiNiYEMVP2 — Rizwan Rehmat (@dohagames) March 9, 2022

Andrew Neophitou, a close friend of Warne's, was the first to discover him dead in his hotel room. Neophitou had gone to Warne's room to invite him out for a drink, as they had planned earlier in the day. However, when Neophitou entered Warne's room, he discovered him lying face down. Neophitou tried to revive Warne with CPR, but it was in vain.

Warne's body was taken to a hospital in mainland Thailand, where he was declared dead by the medical staff. An autopsy was conducted on Warne's body and the Thai police confirmed that he died of natural causes.

State funeral for Warne

Warne's mortal remains were flown to Australia on Thursday morning, six days after the spin maestro passed away. Warne will be given a state funeral in Australia after a private ceremony for friends and family is held. As per reports, the state funeral will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The date for the funeral has not been decided as of yet.

Image: @dohagames/Twitter