Warne's Old Video With 13-year-old Rehan Ahmed Resurfaces After England Call-up - WATCH

Shane Warne's old video resurfaces as Rehan Ahmed gets England call-up for Ashes

After making a buzzing return to the Test format, Moeen Ali had a rather unimpactful outing at the Edgbaston. The all-rounder also suffered an injury during the match and thus in the second Test could make way for a youngster to come in. Seemingly paying heed to the injury issue, England Cricket Board has included a teen leg-spin sensation in the Ashes squad.

Rehan Ahmed, who is just 18 years of age, has been included in the squad as seemingly a likely replacement for Moeen Ali in the upcoming Test. If he makes his debut at Lord's in the forthcoming Test, then he will go down as the youngest ever to play in the Ashes. However, as he makes his way into the mainstream, an old video of Shane Warne has started to make rumblings on social media. In the video, Warne can be seen meeting an even younger Rehan Ahmed and predicting his bright future.

The King Shane Warne knew. Rehan Ahmed.



"That’s awesome, man. Really, really good. I’m going to keep a close eye on you. I think I’m going to be commentating on you very soon. I think you will be playing first-class cricket by the age of 15,” Warne was heard saying to Ahmed in the video.

Warne, who was known to promote the young generation, evidently recognized the talent in the 13-year-old Rehan Ahmed and stated about the likeliness of him commentating his actions on the ground soon. Sadly the words would never be able to meet reality as Warne has left the world and has taken the immortality stature. However, the video will remain proof of Warne's eternal genius.