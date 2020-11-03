Shane Watson Has A Special Message For Chennai Fans As He Bids Adieu To The Game

Shane Watson had a special message to the Chennai fans after he bid adieu to all forms of cricket on Tuesday. The veteran cricketer had represented the three-time champions in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. The MS Dhoni-led side had a forgettable outing as they finished at the seventh position with 12 points from 14 matches.

'Im just so grateful': Shane Watson

"Hello everyone, the Yellow Army! I just want to announce to everyone that this year for CSK has been my last year in playing cricket. I am going to be retiring from all kinds from now. It's a very emotional time. Grateful for your love and support through the last three years. You never know what's going to happen in the future, if I am still involved in some way,", said the star Australian all-rounder in a video that was posted by the former champions on their official Twitter handle.

"I'm just so grateful, the last three years have been one of the highlights of my career." Watto's farewell message to the super fans. #ThankYouWattoMan 🦁💛@ShaneRWatson33 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/NYppMFbOJM — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 3, 2020

'Watto' had a hot & cold season as he managed to amass 299 runs in the 11 matches that he got to play. He was roped in by Chennai in the 2018 edition where he scored a match-winning century against southern rivals Hyderabad. This impactful knock helped the Yellow Army win their third IPL crown.

In the 2019 season, the veteran all-rounder once again played a sheet anchor's role to perfection with a superb knock of 80. However, he was run out in the penultimate over as Chennai had to finish as the runners-up after a thrilling one-run loss at the hands of arch-rivals Mumbai who went on to win their record fourth title.

READ: Coach Ricky Ponting 'most Proud' After Delhi's Must-win Clash Against Bangalore

Shane Watson's international career

Watson had brought curtains down on his successful international career back in 2016. He had represented Australia for more than half-a-decade. The 39-year-old had first burst on to the screen at the highest level in 2002 and since then, went on to represent the Aussies in 59 Tests, 109 One Day Internationals, and 58 T20Is.

The elegant cricketer was an integral member of the Australian side that won three World Cups in 2003, 2007, and, 2015 editions respectively. He was also a part of the Ricky Ponting-led side's back-to-back Champions Trophy triumphs in 2006, and, 2009.

READ: Mohammad Kaif Calls Ajinkya Rahane 'ultimate Role Model' After Delhi Defeat Bangalore

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.