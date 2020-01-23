Shane Watson Reveals The Best Indian Captain He Has Played With And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson's rise to international acclaim began during the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he helped Rajasthan Royals get to their first and only IPL title so far back in 2008. Over the years, Watson's relevance and experience grew that led to the all-rounder becoming one of cricket's hottest properties. After his stint at the Rajasthan Royals, Watson proceeded to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and then moved on to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) subsequently.

ALSO READ | Shane Watson vows to help players with 'mental health' issues

Shane Watson reveals his favourite IPL captains

In an interview with a leading cricket portal, Watson is seen answering questions about life 'on' and 'off' the field. When asked about the favourite captain he played under, Watson found it tough to pick just one name as he did play under some big names throughout his Australia and IPL career so far. Watson spontaneously named Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni. While Ponting was Watson's captain in the Australian team, Warne led the all-rounder at the Rajasthan Royals from 2008-2011. Watson also played under Dravid for the Rajasthan Royals in 2012 and 2013. The Australian was also shepherded by current Indian skipper Virat Kohli during his brief stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016 and 2017.

ALSO READ | Shane Watson: After Twitter, Watson's Instagram account gets hacked

Watson currently plays under MS Dhoni at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and has already won a trophy for the team in his very first season there. As an opener, he smashed 117* in the 2018 IPL Final to help CSK take home the trophy. Even in the 2019 final, Watson brought Chennai to the brink of victory when he scored 80. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the 2020 IPL and will continue to represent the team this year. Watson has scored 3575 runs in the IPL and has scored four hundreds along with nineteen fifties. His impeccable record has made him into one of the IPL's best batsmen. He was also crowned as the Player of the Tournament in 2008 and 2013.

ALSO READ | Shane Watson: A look at controversies in the Australian's career

ALSO READ | After contempraries Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith also opposes 4-day Test