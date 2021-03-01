Shardul Thakur Rescues Mumbai With 57-ball 92, Auditions For CSK's All-rounder Spot: WATCH

Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur played an attacking knock of 92 against Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Elite Group D game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 season. Arriving at the crease at 148-5, he formed a 112-run stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare. Thakur’s knock finally came to an end during the penultimate over of the Mumbai innings. However, his 57-ball effort powered his side to a massive total of 321-9 off their 50 overs, even though they were reduced to 49-4 at one stage.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav lifts Mumbai to 321-9

Shardul Thakur reached 50 off just his 39th delivery to notch up his maiden List A half-century. The right-handed batsman launched six boundaries and six sixes during his 57-ball stay at the crease. With just two overs left in the innings, Thakur was dismissed by Himachal Pradesh speedster Pankaj Jaswal.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Shardul Thakur slams fifty, watch video

Mumbai’s middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav also played a counter-attacking hand with his 91-run knock. His innings, filled with 15 elegant boundaries, came from just 75 balls. Aditya Tare also scored 83 and his partnership with Shardul Thakur proved vital to Mumbai’s eventual score.

Shardul Thakur among CSK players for IPL 2021 season

On January 20, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise announced a list of all their retained players for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Shardul Thakur was among the 18 cricketers to be retained alongside the likes of captain MS Dhoni and seniors Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir. Here is a look at the entire list of retained CSK players for the IPL 2021 season.

Shardul Thakur among retained CSK players for IPL 2021

Shardul Thakur has been a member of the CSK squadron since the 2018 edition of the IPL. He has played 32 matches for the franchise as their primary bowler. However, his match-winning effort with the bat for India at The Gabba coupled with his recent Vijay Hazare Trophy exploits might prompt the CSK team management to promote him as one of their leading all-rounders.

Shardhool!!! The Palghar Express @imShard steams ahead with 4 wickets against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/w28wKgCrKT — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 27, 2021

Image source: BCCI.TV

