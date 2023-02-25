Shardul Thakur's Haldi: India Star Dances To Bollywood Hit, Celebrates With Family; WATCH

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur is all set to tie the knot with Shardul can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song 'Zingaat' with his soon-to-be wife.his fiance Mittali Parulkar on February 27. The star India cricketer celebrated his haldi ceremony at his home on Saturday. In a video that is going viral on various social media platforms, Shardul can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song 'Zingaat' with his soon-to-be wife. Shardul got engaged to his friend in November 2021 in a ceremony that was attended by India captain Rohit Sharma.

Shardul Thakur's career

Shardul is an Indian cricketer who was born on October 16, 1991, in Maharashtra, India. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a lower-order right-handed batsman. Shardul made his first-class cricket debut for Mumbai in the 2012-13 season of the Ranji Trophy. He played a vital role in Mumbai's win in the final of that tournament, taking eight wickets.

Shardul made his international debut for India in a One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka in August 2017. He took his first wicket in international cricket in his second ODI, which was also against Sri Lanka. In his third ODI, he took four wickets, including a hat-trick, becoming only the fourth Indian bowler to achieve the feat in an ODI. Shardul has since played in several ODI and T20I matches for India.

Shardul made his Test debut for India in October 2018, in a match against the West Indies. He took his maiden Test wicket in his debut match and went on to take four wickets in the match. Shardul has also played in several IPL seasons for various teams, including Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiants, and Chennai Super Kings.

Shardul has been known for his ability to swing the ball and his consistent pace. He has also shown a knack for picking up crucial wickets in important matches.

Image: Instagram/shardulthakur16