'He Is The Right Choice For 3rd Seamer': Wasim Jaffer Heaps Praise On Shardul Thakur

Former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur can be a right choice for the third fast bowler for the team in ODI's under current situation. He further says that Deepak Chahar will also be added to fray once he is back from his injury. Wasim's statement came after Shardul's match winning performance in the third One Day International against New Zealand.

While batting Shardul contributed much needed 25 runs off 17 balls with the bat and picked up 3/45 while bowling. Due to his performance Team India hammered New Zealand by 90 runs in the third One Day International and also swept them by 3-0 in the three match series.

'At No. 8. Shardul Thakur is probably the No. 1 choice'

During the post match discussion Wasim discussed the significance of Shardul's presence in Team India's ODI squad. After being asked if Shardul would be the front runner to become the third seamer for Team India, Jaffer said, “At present, I feel he is the guy because Deepak Chahar is not playing any cricket. We don’t know his fitness level. But when he comes back into form, he is probably one of those contenders as well. He can bowl with the new ball and bat at No. 8. Shardul Thakur is probably the No. 1 choice and then there is Deepak Chahar.”

Hailing Shardul Jaffer said that he is someone who doesn't give up easily.

“Shardul Thakur has got that ability (to pick key wickets). He’s one of those guys who keeps on trying. He’s got a lot of variation in his bowling. He uses that short ball really well. He’s got that knuckle ball and can throw in that wide half volley. He has that habit of picking up big wickets. It doesn’t surprise me. He’s a trier and has a big heart", Jaffer added.

Jaffer also said that Shardul can be an ideal pick to play at number 8 for Team India after his valuable contribution with the bat against New Zealand in the third ODI.

“No.8 position is vital. He (Thakur) contributed really well today, getting that quick-fire 25. Had he not been there, India wouldn’t have reached 380 plus. Those 30-40 runs matter a lot. He is ideal for that No. 8 position and third seamer.”