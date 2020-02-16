'Have Played A Lot Of Cricket With Prithvi, So We Have Good Understanding': Mayank Agarwal

India's three-day practice game against New Zealand XI ahead of the two-match Test series against the hosts ended in a draw on Sunday. After the match, opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said that he shares a good understanding with Prithvi Shaw and added that the team's culture is just not all about junior and senior players.

Mayank Agarwal impresses with the bat

Prithvi Shaw was roped in the squad after regular opener Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the series with an injury. Prithvi Shaw is most likely to open in the first Test with Agarwal. The Karnataka batsman, who is celebrating his 29th birthday on Sunday, went on to play a knock of 81 runs in the second innings of the practice game. In the first innings, the batsman managed to score just one run.

"Well, we have played a lot of cricket together so we have an understanding. Both me and Prithvi can tell things to each other. This team does not have a culture of junior and senior, it is all about communication," Agarwal told reporters. "It was a good match, it was nice that we got a practice three-day game ahead of the Test series. Scoring runs is important, in the first innings, the wicket was tough and I got out early. But it was good that I got another opportunity in the second innings," he added.

'I want to take that confidence into the Test series'

Agarwal said he would now take the confidence of this innings into the Test matches against the Kiwis. "It has been a little different, I scored 81 in the second innings and I want to take that confidence into the Test series. Batting coach Vikram Rathour and I have talked about the areas that I need to get better in. I am happy that whatever I have worked on, is coming good now," Agarwal said. India will take on New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington, commencing February 21.

Brief Scores: India 263 all out and 252/4 (Mayank Agarwal 81 retired, Rishabh Pant 70); New Zealand 235 all out (Henry Cooper 40, Mohammed Shami 3/17)

(with ANI inputs)