Change Of Guard In ICC? Shashank Manohar Unlikely To Continue As Chairman Post May 2020

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar has indicated that he would not seek a third term after May 2020 when his current tenure ends. Speaking to a private news publication, he revealed that he had made up his mind despite a majority of the directors wanting him to continue. The ICC currently has 15 directors. As per the existing rules, a Chairman can serve three maximum terms, with a tenure of two years each. In 2016, Manohar was elected unanimously as the ICC’s first independent chairman.

Talking to a private news publication, Manohar said, "Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to," Manohar said. "I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May. He has to be elected in May to take charge after me at the annual conference."

Manohar ushers in governance reforms

Earlier, Manohar was the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). During his term, he took a position against the ‘Big Three’ model of governance being ushered in by countries such as India, England, and Australia. After taking over as the ICC chairman, he not only rolled back the ‘Big Three’ structure but also introduced a new financial distribution model. Moreover, he pushed governance reforms, creating a post of an independent woman director. The ICC chairman has also played an active role in planning the World Test Championship.

Change in BCCI leadership

While his health is speculated to be one of the reasons for his unwillingness to run for another term, the BCCI’s leadership change might have proved to be the clincher. Since former skipper Sourav Ganguly’s election as BCCI chief, there has been an increasing clamour within the board to re-establish its hegemonic status in the ICC. The BCCI is eager to have their representative in the ICC committee formed by Manohar which involves Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings, Greg Barclay (NZ), Tony Brian (Scotland), Ehsan Mani (Pakistan), Chris Nenzani (SA) and Ricky Skerritt (WI) to suggest a new governance model. There were reports that the board was likely to oppose Manohar’s re-election.

