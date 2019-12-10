Ravi Shastri Opens Up About What He Felt On Sourav Ganguly's Appointment As BCCI President

Ravi Shastri who has been reappointed as the head coach of Team India till the end of ICC World T20 2021 has made a huge statement when asked about Sourav Ganguly after his appointment as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Shastri was thrilled with Ganguly's appointment

While speaking to a renowned sports journalist, Ravi Shastri said that he was thrilled after the former Indian skipper's appointment as BCCI president. At the same time, the Team India head coach also mentioned that India had played for nearly three years without the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Meanwhile, Shastri also added he is thrilled that there is a BCCI in place. Other than Ganguly's appointment as the BCCI President, Shastri also spoke about what it takes to be the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. The former cricketer said that he feels the pressure and that he was out there to do a job and not to run away from a fight. He also added that if someone points a finger at him then three fingers will be pointed back at that person. The ex-all-rounder said that people have the right to question whatever he has said but at the same time, even he has the right to say what he wants as well.

Ganguly dismisses speculations of an alleged rift with Shastri

Ganguly dismissed any such rumors and said that the individual performance alone would determine if the person would retain the position or will be replaced. Citing his own example, Ganguly said that if the individual performed then he/she continued or else they would be replaced, just like how it happened to him. Further, Ganguly pointed out that a lot of rumors, leaks, and speculations would arise but the focus should be on what was happening in the 22 yards on the field. Ganguly also called skipper Virat Kohli as the most important man in Indian cricket and that he will get all the support that was required to be successful. However, Ganguly said that performance would be demanded by the Board at the end of the day from the team, skipper, and coach.

"That's why these are called speculations. I don't have an answer to these questions," said Ganguly, dismissing the supposition.

