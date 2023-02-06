After Ian Healy claimed that Australia will have the advantage during the upcoming Test series against India if pitches are not 'unfair', both Ravi Shastri and Ian Chappell have issued the perfect response. Chappell disagreed with his compatriot by explaining that it is the sole responsibility of the curator to produce the pitches and that neither the players nor the coaches had any say in it. Meanwhile, Shastri hoped that there is a turn seen on the pitches from the very first day of the Tests.

'A lot is biased': Chappell & Shastri respond to Healy's remarks

While speaking in a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports ahead of the Border Gavaskar trophy, Ian Chappell said, "What Ian Healy said that Australia will have the advantage…a lot of that is based on what Australia has done at home. They’re not playing at home. They’re playing in India. Why anyone would think that India doesn’t start with an advantage, I don’t know."

Chappell then went on to explain whose responsibility it is to produce the pitches by adding, "There’s a lot of c*** spoken about pitches. I believe no one other than the curator should have a say on what wickets are produced. I don’t think it should be up to the players, the manager, the coach, or anybody! You just produce a good pitch. Surely a curator has been a player and wants to produce a good pitch."

Meanwhile, when Ravi Shastri was asked about the pitches, he said, "You are speaking to an Indian here, who's just been on two trips to Australia. I want the ball to turn from Day 1. From Day 1. If you lose the toss, so be it. If you are fielding first you would want to see the ball turning a bit. It's your strength, capitalise on it."

The India vs Australia Test series will feature four matches, with the first taking place from February 9 to 13 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. The schedule for the remaining matches of the series is mentioned below: